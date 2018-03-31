Contrasting Murphy USA (MUSA) & CVR Refining (CVRR)

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) and CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Murphy USA and CVR Refining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 4 1 0 2.00 CVR Refining 0 4 0 0 2.00

Murphy USA presently has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.92%. CVR Refining has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Murphy USA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than CVR Refining.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and CVR Refining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 1.91% 22.69% 7.08% CVR Refining 1.57% 6.62% 3.70%

Risk and Volatility

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Refining has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of CVR Refining shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murphy USA and CVR Refining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $12.83 billion 0.19 $245.26 million $4.32 16.85 CVR Refining $5.66 billion 0.34 $88.80 million $0.60 21.75

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Refining. Murphy USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Refining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CVR Refining pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Murphy USA does not pay a dividend. CVR Refining pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Murphy USA beats CVR Refining on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016. In addition, it also controlled and operated supporting logistics assets, including approximately 340 miles of active owned and leased pipelines, approximately 150 crude oil transports, a network of crude oil gathering tank farms, approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage and over 4.5 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity, as of December 31, 2016.

