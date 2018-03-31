Head to Head Survey: Orion Energy Systems (OESX) vs. Its Competitors

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric lighting & wiring equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Orion Energy Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orion Energy Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Orion Energy Systems Competitors 44 135 218 1 2.44

Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. As a group, “Electric lighting & wiring equipment” companies have a potential upside of 33.99%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Electric lighting & wiring equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Electric lighting & wiring equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems -31.32% -57.15% -32.21% Orion Energy Systems Competitors -15.37% -5.86% -4.94%

Risk and Volatility

Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Energy Systems’ competitors have a beta of 0.18, indicating that their average share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $70.21 million -$12.28 million -1.93 Orion Energy Systems Competitors $503.47 million $19.35 million 10.40

Orion Energy Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orion Energy Systems. Orion Energy Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems competitors beat Orion Energy Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

