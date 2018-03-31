Head to Head Review: Titan International (TWI) & The Competition

Titan International (NYSE: TWI) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Titan International to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Titan International pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Titan International pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 38.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Titan International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Titan International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Titan International Competitors 303 899 1068 50 2.37

Titan International currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Titan International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Titan International has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan International’s peers have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $1.47 billion -$60.04 million -25.73 Titan International Competitors $12.28 billion $647.83 million 15.71

Titan International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Titan International. Titan International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International -4.31% -6.94% -1.80% Titan International Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Summary

Titan International peers beat Titan International on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc. is a wheel, tire, and undercarriage industrial manufacturer and supplier. The Company’s segments are agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer. The Company produces a range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. Its agricultural products include rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components manufactured for use on various agricultural equipment. Its earthmoving/construction products include rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various types of off-the-road (OTR) earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment. The Company’s consumer products include, but are not limited to, bias truck tires in Latin America and light truck tires in Russia, as well as products for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), turf, and golf cart applications.

