Reviewing TriMas (TRS) and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OLNCF)

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS: OLNCF) and TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriMas has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and TriMas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 11.74% 4.38% 3.67% TriMas 3.79% 12.09% 6.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and TriMas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 0 0 0 0 N/A TriMas 0 3 1 0 2.25

TriMas has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given TriMas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriMas is more favorable than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMNI-LITE INDS CAN and TriMas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNI-LITE INDS CAN $7.18 million 1.52 $760,000.00 N/A N/A TriMas $817.74 million 1.47 $30.96 million $1.40 18.75

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Summary

TriMas beats OMNI-LITE INDS CAN on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNI-LITE INDS CAN

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products to Fortune 500 companies. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components and jet engine components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves and airbag retainer rivets for the automotive industry; inventory control cups and other components for inventory control systems for the commercial industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also distributes its track spikes online. It serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications. The Aerospace segment is a designer and manufacturer of a range of products for use in the aerospace industry. The Energy segment is a manufacturer and distributor of metallic and non-metallic gaskets, bolts, industrial fasteners and specialty products for the petroleum refining, petrochemical, oil field and industrial markets. The Engineered Components segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-pressure and acetylene cylinders for the transportation, storage and dispensing of compressed gases.

