Head to Head Survey: Amerisafe (AMSF) & Its Competitors

Amerisafe (NASDAQ: AMSF) is one of 47 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Amerisafe to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerisafe and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $375.21 million $46.23 million 17.94 Amerisafe Competitors $16.49 billion $2.04 billion 24.08

Amerisafe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe. Amerisafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amerisafe and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 1 3 0 2.75 Amerisafe Competitors 248 1097 1239 50 2.41

Amerisafe presently has a consensus target price of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.43%. Given Amerisafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisafe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 12.32% 12.69% 3.83% Amerisafe Competitors 1.85% 0.69% 0.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Amerisafe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Amerisafe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 67.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Amerisafe has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisafe’s competitors have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amerisafe beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

