Analyzing Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and Its Peers

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (OTCMKTS: BNTGY) is one of 113 public companies in the “CHEMICALS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr $13.27 billion $398.70 million 22.91 Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr Competitors $5.74 billion $430.82 million 17.95

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CHEMICALS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 32.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr 3.04% 9.16% 3.66% Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr Competitors 7.66% 90.12% 4.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr Competitors 440 2152 3179 104 2.50

As a group, “CHEMICALS” companies have a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr competitors beat Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany.

