Critical Contrast: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Its Rivals

DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG) is one of 94 public companies in the “TELECOMM EQUIP” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DSP Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DSP Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group’s peers have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $124.75 million -$3.00 million 69.41 DSP Group Competitors $2.14 billion $30.90 million 35.59

DSP Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. DSP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -2.41% 2.71% 2.14% DSP Group Competitors -74.27% -7.46% -3.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DSP Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 DSP Group Competitors 604 2831 4417 211 2.53

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. As a group, “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies have a potential upside of 11.76%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

DSP Group beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc. is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products. Its segments include Home, Office and Mobile. The Home segment includes wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home. The Office segment offers solution for Voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) office products, including office solutions that provide businesses with VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The Mobile segment offers products for the mobile market that provides voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination targeted for mobile phone and mobile headsets and wearable devices that incorporate its noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology.

