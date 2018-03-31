Head to Head Survey: Heineken (HEINY) and Primo Water (PRMW)

Heineken (OTCMKTS: HEINY) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Heineken and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heineken N/A N/A N/A Primo Water -2.22% -15.66% -2.67%

Dividends

Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Primo Water does not pay a dividend. Heineken pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heineken and Primo Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heineken 0 1 1 0 2.50 Primo Water 0 1 2 0 2.67

Primo Water has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.02%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Heineken.

Risk and Volatility

Heineken has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heineken and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heineken $24.73 billion 2.51 $2.19 billion $2.23 24.15 Primo Water $286.07 million 1.26 -$6.35 million ($0.28) -41.82

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heineken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Heineken shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heineken beats Primo Water on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Affligem, Tiger, Tecate, Krusovice, and Red Stripe brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Blind Pig, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Orchard Thieves brands. It offers its products to retailers, bars, and restaurants through distributors. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Heineken Holding NV.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers). The Water segment consists of the sale of multi-gallon purified bottled water (Exchange) and its self-service filtered drinking water (Refill). The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, its products were offered in the United States and in Canada at over 46,000 combined retail locations. Exchange and Refill provide consumers the ability of either exchanging empty bottles and purchasing full bottles or refilling the empty bottles at any participating retailer. The Company sources three- and five-gallon water bottles from various independent vendors for use in Exchange.

