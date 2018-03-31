Financial Survey: Michael Kors (KORS) versus Skechers USA (SKX)

Michael Kors (NYSE: KORS) and Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Michael Kors alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Michael Kors and Skechers USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Michael Kors 1 15 12 0 2.39 Skechers USA 0 2 9 0 2.82

Michael Kors presently has a consensus target price of $64.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Skechers USA has a consensus target price of $42.89, indicating a potential upside of 10.28%. Given Skechers USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skechers USA is more favorable than Michael Kors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Michael Kors and Skechers USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Michael Kors $4.49 billion 2.10 $552.50 million $4.24 14.64 Skechers USA $4.16 billion 1.50 $179.19 million $1.78 21.85

Michael Kors has higher revenue and earnings than Skechers USA. Michael Kors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skechers USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Michael Kors and Skechers USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Michael Kors 11.32% 40.86% 24.94% Skechers USA 4.30% 14.63% 10.69%

Risk & Volatility

Michael Kors has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skechers USA has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Michael Kors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Skechers USA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Michael Kors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Skechers USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Michael Kors beats Skechers USA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing. The Retail operations consist of collection stores and lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlet stores, located primarily in the Americas (the United States, Canada and Latin America), Europe and Asia, as well as e-commerce. Wholesale revenues are principally derived from major department and specialty stores located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company licenses its trademarks on products, such as fragrances, beauty, eyewear, leather goods, jewelry, watches, coats, men’s suits, swimwear, furs and ties, as well as through geographic licenses.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales. Its lifestyle brands include Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active, Skechers Originals, BOBS from Skechers and Mark Nason. Its Performance Brands include Skechers Performance, Skechers Kids and Skechers Work. Its footwear is sold through a range of department stores and specialty retail stores and mid-tier retailers, boutiques, among others. As of February 1, 2017, the Company owned and operated 117 concept stores, 163 factory outlet stores and 134 warehouse outlet stores in the United States, and 101 concept stores, 51 factory outlet stores, and five warehouse outlet stores internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.