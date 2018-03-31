Critical Contrast: Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) versus Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS: TSGTY) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tsingtao Brewery and Coca-Cola European Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsingtao Brewery $3.93 billion 0.89 $123.40 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.61 $777.64 million $2.39 17.43

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tsingtao Brewery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tsingtao Brewery and Coca-Cola European Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsingtao Brewery N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola European Partners 5.91% 16.12% 5.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tsingtao Brewery and Coca-Cola European Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsingtao Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola European Partners 2 4 4 0 2.20

Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Coca-Cola European Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola European Partners is more favorable than Tsingtao Brewery.

Dividends

Tsingtao Brewery pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Coca-Cola European Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tsingtao Brewery has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Tsingtao Brewery on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is a beer producer and distributor in China. The Company’s segments include Shandong segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in Shandong and surrounding regions; Huanan segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in South China; Huabei segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in North China; Huadong segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in East China; Dongnan segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in Southeast China; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Markets segment, which is engaged in the distribution of beer in Hong Kong, Macau and other overseas markets.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe. The Company has bottling rights within its territories for various beverage brands, including products with the name Coca-Cola. The Company offers beverages, such as Coca-Cola trademark beverages, allied beverages, still beverages and certain other beverages specific to the European market. In Great Britain, the Company distributes Schweppes, Dr Pepper, Oasis and Schweppes Abbey Well. The Company distributes Capri-Sun beverages in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The Company also produces and distributes Capri-Sun beverages in Great Britain. The Company distributes Monster-branded beverages.

