Head to Head Survey: Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) vs. Willbros Group (WG)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) and Willbros Group (NYSE:WG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Willbros Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Willbros Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Oilfield Services and Willbros Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 0 1 8 0 2.89 Willbros Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus price target of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 73.39%. Willbros Group has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 770.97%. Given Willbros Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willbros Group is more favorable than Liberty Oilfield Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Willbros Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services N/A N/A N/A Willbros Group -8.45% -54.91% -16.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Willbros Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $1.49 billion 1.34 $104.01 million $0.88 19.19 Willbros Group $731.68 million 0.01 -$47.75 million N/A N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Willbros Group.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Willbros Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It has 19 active fleets. The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Willbros Group

Willbros Group, Inc. is a specialty energy infrastructure contractor serving the oil and gas and power industries with offerings that primarily include construction, maintenance and facilities development services. The Company operates through three segments: Oil & Gas, Utility T&D and Canada. The Company provides services through operating subsidiaries. The Company’s segments operated primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company provides construction, maintenance and lifecycle extension services to the midstream markets. The Company provides a range of services in electric and natural gas transmission and distribution, including engineering, procurement, maintenance and construction, repair and restoration of utility infrastructure. It is engaged in construction, maintenance and fabrication, including integrity and supporting civil work, general mechanical and facility construction, application program interface (API) storage tanks, general and modular fabrication.

