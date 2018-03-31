Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 124,317 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,051,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,088,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,441,000 after buying an additional 1,905,183 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,868,000 after buying an additional 87,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 45,645 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 112,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

NYSE:HR opened at $27.71 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,467.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.6 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

