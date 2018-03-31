HEAT (HEAT) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. HEAT has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $9,443.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEAT has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One HEAT coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and Heat Wallet.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEAT alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00721110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00160482 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00031533 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00118418 BTC.

HEAT Profile

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 33,344,264 coins. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heat Ledger is a cryptocurrency written in Java that aims to solve scalability problems associated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Heat Ledger offers sidechain solutions for corporate and personal use, and has a built-in decentralized “coin-to-coin” exchange, that allows users to trade cryptoassets between themselves or even fiat currency pegged assets. Hear Ledger's block rewards are given out according to a traditional Proof of Stake system and a new Proof of Presence system that checks for nodes that host the block files online. “

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.