HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €101.00 ($124.69) target price by Goldman Sachs in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($107.41) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($132.10) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($116.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.26 ($117.61).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €79.78 ($98.49) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 12 month high of €96.00 ($118.52).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

