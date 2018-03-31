HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €102.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €102.50 ($126.54) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a €86.50 ($106.79) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €95.26 ($117.61).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €79.78 ($98.49) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a fifty-two week high of €96.00 ($118.52).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

