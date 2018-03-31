Zacks Investment Research Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Hold

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for their customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands. They have built leading market positions through new product innovation, product quality and competitive pricing. They have four business segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements and Beauty. Their Housewares segment provides a broad range of products to help with food preparation, cooking, cleaning, organization, beverage service. Their Health & Home products focuses on healthcare and home comfort products. Their Nutritional Supplements segment provides premium branded doctor formulated nutritional supplements, skincare and pain relief products. Their Beauty segment provides personal care, beauty care and wellness products including hair styling appliances; grooming tools; decorative haircare accessories; and liquid-, solid- and powder-based personal care products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

HELE stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,346.22, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.81 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 398,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has three segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

