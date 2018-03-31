Helen of Troy (HELE) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,346.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $102.88.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.81 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has three segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

