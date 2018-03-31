Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.08

News headlines about Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Helios and Matheson Analytics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.2561577021702 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,502. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

