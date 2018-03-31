HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €60.00 ($74.07) target price by UBS in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €61.00 ($75.31) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.00 ($67.90).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €53.40 ($65.93) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a fifty-two week high of €59.10 ($72.96).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/hella-gmbh-60-00-by-ubs.html.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.