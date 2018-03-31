HelloGold (HGT) Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. HelloGold has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One HelloGold token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, OTCBTC and Gatecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00718686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000494 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00159741 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030741 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC, COSS and OTCBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.