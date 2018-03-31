Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) a €103.50 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €103.50 ($127.78) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($153.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €114.00 ($140.74) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS set a €104.00 ($128.40) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($134.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.75 ($150.31).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €106.85 ($131.91) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($160.06).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/henkel-ag-103-50-by-credit-suisse-group-updated.html.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.