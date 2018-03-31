Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Michaels Companies worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,585. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,585.89, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

