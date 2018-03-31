Needham & Company LLC Boosts Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Price Target to $42.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $42.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

HRTX stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 641.87% and a negative return on equity of 230.70%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,791.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,584 shares of company stock worth $6,141,680 in the last 90 days. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

