Thomas J. Herzfeld Acquires 7,506 Shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (CUBA) Stock

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld acquired 7,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $53,442.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CUBA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 94.4% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 306,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 167,919 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain long-term capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies, including the United States-based companies, whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a Caribbean Basin Country or that have at least 50% of the value of their assets in a Caribbean Basin Country or that derive at least 50% of their total revenue from operations in a Caribbean Basin Country (collectively, Caribbean Basin Companies).

