HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 30

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) announced a dividend on Monday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.41) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HGT stock opened at GBX 17.70 ($0.24) on Friday. HgCapital Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,476.45 ($20.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.34 ($25.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HgCapital Trust from GBX 2,050 ($28.32) to GBX 2,085 ($28.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

