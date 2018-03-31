Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share on Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,208.50 ($16.70) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 814.20 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,346 ($32.41).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.96) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($13.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($16.30) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,045 ($14.44) to GBX 1,074 ($14.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,083.20 ($14.97).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/hikma-pharmaceuticals-hik-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-23-per-share.html.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.