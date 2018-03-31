Hilton Food Group (HFG) Receives GBX 883 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 883 ($12.20).

HFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 850 ($11.74) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.78) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Shares of HFG stock remained flat at $GBX 830 ($11.47) on Friday. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 620 ($8.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($12.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

In related news, insider Philip Heffer sold 34,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 864 ($11.94), for a total value of £301,017.60 ($415,885.05). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 835 ($11.54), for a total transaction of £207,497.50 ($286,677.95).

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/hilton-food-group-hfg-receives-gbx-883-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail meat packing company. The Company operates through three segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and Central costs and other. The Western Europe segment covers its businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland, Sweden and Denmark. In Central Europe, its meat packing business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.