Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) versus Civeo (CVEO) Financial Review

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Civeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $1.71 billion 2.50 $327.00 million $1.97 21.84 Civeo $382.28 million 1.30 -$105.71 million N/A N/A

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 19.11% 57.35% 8.36% Civeo -27.65% -16.46% -9.41%

Risk & Volatility

Hilton Grand Vacations has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 4.6, indicating that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Civeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hilton Grand Vacations and Civeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 1 6 0 2.86 Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $42.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Civeo has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Civeo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Civeo is more favorable than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Civeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had 46 resorts, representing 7,592 units, and approximately 265,000 Hilton Grand Vacations Club (the Club) members. Club members can exchange their Club points for stays at any resort or any property in the Hilton system of various brands across over 4,700 properties, as well as various vacation options, such as cruises and guided tours. VOI product allows customers to purchase a lifetime of vacations. The Company offers amenities, such as full kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers, spas and kids’ clubs along with beach-front locations.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

