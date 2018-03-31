Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 643.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,683 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $125,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 24,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,140,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. 1,006,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,384. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $4,269.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

