Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hilton Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9078297269912 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,897.46, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

