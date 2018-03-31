Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $206.00 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $166.45 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $433.84, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.

