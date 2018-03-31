HMS (HMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HMS from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.50) on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

HMS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 365,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,218. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HMS has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.88, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). HMS had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $148.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that HMS will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

