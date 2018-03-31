HoboNickels (HBN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.00

HoboNickels (CURRENCY:HBN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. HoboNickels has a market cap of $629,731.00 and $19.00 worth of HoboNickels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HoboNickels has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One HoboNickels coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HoboNickels

HoboNickels is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2013. HoboNickels’ total supply is 64,151,405 coins. HoboNickels’ official Twitter account is @hobonickels_hbn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HoboNickels is hobonickels.info.

HoboNickels Coin Trading

HoboNickels can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy HoboNickels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoboNickels must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoboNickels using one of the exchanges listed above.

