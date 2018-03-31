HODL Bucks Hits 1-Day Volume of $148,988.00 (HDLB)

HODL Bucks (CURRENCY:HDLB) traded 282.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. HODL Bucks has a total market cap of $0.00 and $148,988.00 worth of HODL Bucks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HODL Bucks has traded 560.3% higher against the dollar. One HODL Bucks token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00005900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00720219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00157922 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030239 BTC.

HODL Bucks Token Profile

The official website for HODL Bucks is www.hodlbucks.com. HODL Bucks’ official Twitter account is @hodlbucks.

HODL Bucks Token Trading

HODL Bucks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy HODL Bucks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL Bucks must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HODL Bucks using one of the exchanges listed above.

