BidaskClub Lowers Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) to Hold

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,491.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.50. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,155,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,792,000 after buying an additional 763,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,774,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,777,000 after buying an additional 374,039 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,398,000 after buying an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,421,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after buying an additional 262,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after buying an additional 364,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

