Home Depot Inc (HD) is Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 16,827 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $178.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208,139.59, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Home Depot to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

