General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lessened by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in General Electric were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after buying an additional 23,764,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after buying an additional 19,422,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after buying an additional 14,316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in General Electric by 1,011.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,632,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,219,000 after buying an additional 13,315,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vetr lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. General Electric has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

