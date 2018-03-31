Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,615 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,003,117,000 after buying an additional 1,207,893 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 325,653 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,367,000 after purchasing an additional 417,770 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.51. 2,573,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,449. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $108,671.80, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/honeywell-international-inc-hon-position-decreased-by-sei-investments-co-updated.html.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.