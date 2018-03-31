Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

HOPE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 691,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,340. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,465.18, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.26 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $198,053.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at $809,012.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $190,325.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $187,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

