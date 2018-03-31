Financial Contrast: Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) & Insteel Industries (IIIN)

Horiba (OTCMKTS: HRIBF) and Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horiba and Insteel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $1.57 billion 1.66 $130.57 million $3.07 19.88 Insteel Industries $388.87 million 1.35 $22.54 million N/A N/A

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than Insteel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Horiba and Insteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba N/A N/A N/A Insteel Industries 6.67% 10.13% 7.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Horiba does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Horiba has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Horiba and Insteel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A Insteel Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insteel Industries has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.05%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than Horiba.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats Horiba on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company’s operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. WWR is produced as an engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Its products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

