Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Horizon Global (HZN) Stock Price

Headlines about Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Global earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3410393222227 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Horizon Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:HZN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.24. 146,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,451. The company has a market cap of $205.60, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Global will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

