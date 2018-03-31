Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) will report $50.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hornbeck Offshore Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services reported sales of $44.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will report full year sales of $50.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $274.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $271.30 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.29. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Hornbeck Offshore Services’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hornbeck Offshore Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Hornbeck Offshore Services stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. 151,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,425. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $108.10, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 316.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 66,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50,545 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 74,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 208,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

