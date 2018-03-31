Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Hortonworks worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hortonworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Hortonworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Hortonworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hortonworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hortonworks by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 561,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $10,396,918.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,611.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $2,552,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,383,445.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,124 shares of company stock valued at $28,065,225. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDP opened at $20.37 on Friday. Hortonworks Inc has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1,587.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hortonworks from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hortonworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/hortonworks-inc-hdp-stake-decreased-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.