Insider Buying: Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Director Acquires 3,704 Shares of Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley bought 3,704 shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $26,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HWCC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,083. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.73, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 53.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,813 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 827,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houston Wire & Cable in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability.

