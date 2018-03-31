Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: HWCC) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical apparatus & equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Houston Wire & Cable to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Houston Wire & Cable and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston Wire & Cable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Houston Wire & Cable Competitors 20 62 85 2 2.41

Houston Wire & Cable presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. As a group, “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Houston Wire & Cable’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Houston Wire & Cable has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Houston Wire & Cable and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston Wire & Cable -0.07% 2.68% 1.29% Houston Wire & Cable Competitors 1.75% 11.03% 4.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Houston Wire & Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of shares of all “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Houston Wire & Cable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Houston Wire & Cable and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Houston Wire & Cable $317.70 million -$220,000.00 48.83 Houston Wire & Cable Competitors $3.54 billion $89.66 million 26.04

Houston Wire & Cable’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Houston Wire & Cable. Houston Wire & Cable is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Houston Wire & Cable has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston Wire & Cable’s peers have a beta of 1.71, indicating that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Houston Wire & Cable peers beat Houston Wire & Cable on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability. The Company offers products in categories of wire and cable, including continuous and interlocked armor cable; control and power cable; electronic wire and cable; flexible and portable cord; instrumentation and thermocouple cable; lead and high temperature cable; medium voltage cable; premise and category wire and cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable, and synthetic fiber rope slings, chain, shackles, and other related hardware. The Company also offers private branded products, including its brand LifeGuard, a low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) cable. Its products are used in repair and replacement work.

