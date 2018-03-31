HSBC Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Peugeot (UG)

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €23.00 ($28.40) target price by equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €27.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.73 ($25.59).

UG stock opened at €19.15 ($23.64) on Wednesday. Peugeot has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($20.31) and a 12 month high of €21.01 ($25.94).

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Division covers the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. The Automotive Equipment Division corresponds to the Faurecia Group consisting of Interior Systems, Automotive Seating and Clean Mobility.

