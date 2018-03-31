HTML5COIN Price Tops $0.0003 (HTML5)

HTML5COIN (CURRENCY:HTML5) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, HTML5COIN has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. HTML5COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of HTML5COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTML5COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.04411530 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053504 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022495 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00573188 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00084251 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051375 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00032941 BTC.

About HTML5COIN

HTML5COIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. HTML5COIN’s total supply is 40,659,020,000 coins. The official website for HTML5COIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTML5COIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTML5COIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HTML5COIN Coin Trading

HTML5COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy HTML5COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTML5COIN must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTML5COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

