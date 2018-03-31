Hubbell (HUBB) and Plug Power (PLUG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hubbell and Plug Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell 0 1 5 0 2.83 Plug Power 1 0 7 0 2.75

Hubbell presently has a consensus target price of $152.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%. Plug Power has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Plug Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Hubbell.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hubbell and Plug Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell $3.67 billion 1.82 $243.10 million $5.93 20.54 Plug Power $103.26 million 4.18 -$127.08 million ($0.60) -3.15

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hubbell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hubbell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hubbell has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hubbell pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Plug Power does not pay a dividend. Hubbell pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hubbell and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell 6.63% 20.16% 8.97% Plug Power -96.94% -93.76% -30.37%

Summary

Hubbell beats Plug Power on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc. is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn. GenKey offers solutions to customers transitioning their material handling vehicles to fuel cell power. GenDrive is a hydrogen fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system. It provides power to material handling vehicles. GenFuel is a hydrogen fueling delivery system. It is designed to allow customers to refuel its GenDrive units for productivity. GenCare is an ongoing maintenance program for both the GenDrive fuel cells and GenFuel products. ReliOn is a stationary fuel cell solution. It provides scalable, modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation and utility sectors.

