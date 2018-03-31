HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “HubSpot is a leading provider of inbound marketing and sales application over the cloud. The company’s revolutionary marketing and sales applications, expanding international footprint and significant scope in cross-selling sales products to its existing market customer base are driving growth. Management is positive about the performance of Hubspot One and Hubspot CRM tools. Further, HubSpot’s product portfolio is gaining from integration with Shopify and Facebook, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI). Moreover, the acquisitions of Motion AI and Kemvi reflect the company’s focus on integrating AI into its portfolio. We note that the stock has outperformed the industry over the past one year. However, the $50 per month marketing starter product and sales starter product hurt average subscription revenue (ASR) per customer, which is expected to continue in the near term.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBS. UBS cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HubSpot to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kinzer sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,276,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,170.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 22,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $2,657,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,110,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $10,920,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. Its software platform features integrated applications to help businesses to convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and customers to become promoters of those businesses.

