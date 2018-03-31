Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $231,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 55,021,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,270,864. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $206,623.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.95%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nomura upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/hudson-capital-management-llc-takes-1-75-million-position-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco-updated.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.